Golden 1 Center

Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the highest sustainability standard, it's built from local materials, powered by solar and cooled by five-story airplane hangar doors that swing open to capture the pleasant Delta breeze.

The building is also pushing the envelope of interactivity, with a free app that allows fans to monitor bathroom lines, order concessions (which follow a farm-to-fork philosophy, of course) and watch replays of the action on the court.