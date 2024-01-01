State Indian Museum

Sacramento

LoginSave

It’s with some irony that the Indian Museum sits in the shadow of Sutter’s Fort. The excellent exhibits and tribal handicrafts on display – including the intricately woven and feathered baskets of the Pomo – are traces of cultures nearly stamped out by the fervor Sutter ignited.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sacramento California, USA - May 23, 2020: Downtown aerial view of the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings basketball team.

    Golden 1 Center

    1.6 MILES

    Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the…

  • California Museum

    California Museum

    1.31 MILES

    This modern museum is home to the California Hall of Fame and so the only place to simultaneously encounter César Chávez, Mark Zuckerberg and Amelia…

  • September 22, 2018 Sacramento / CA / USA - Historic locomotive displayed at the California State Railroad Museum; Shutterstock ID 1188452086; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    California State Railroad Museum

    1.92 MILES

    Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the…

  • Maidu Museum & Historical Site

    Maidu Museum & Historical Site

    16.71 MILES

    This museum of tribal history is built on the edge of an ancient Maidu village, where families thrived for over 3000 years. Exhibits of beautiful…

  • Old Sugar Mill

    Old Sugar Mill

    10.88 MILES

    This old mill serves as a hub for a thriving community of local winemakers, featuring several local tasting rooms and nice outdoor spaces overlooking…

  • Bogle

    Bogle

    13.24 MILES

    A few miles southwest of Clarksburg via winding County Rds 141 and 144, the region's best-known winery is set among vineyard on a sixth-generation family…

  • Locke Historic District

    Locke Historic District

    22.35 MILES

    After a fire wiped out Walnut Grove’s Chinatown in 1912, the Chinese merchants, farmers and laborers who built the levees established Locke, a fascinating…

  • Crocker Art Museum

    Crocker Art Museum

    1.89 MILES

    Housed in the ornate Victorian mansion (and sprawling additions) of a railroad baron, this museum has striking architecture and an excellent collection…

View more attractions

Nearby Sacramento attractions

1. Sutter's Fort State Historic Park

0.05 MILES

Originally built by John Sutter, this park was once the only trace of white settlement for hundreds of miles. Reserve a couple hours to stroll within its…

2. California State Capitol

1.21 MILES

The gleaming dome of the California State Capitol is Sacramento’s most recognizable structure. A painting of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a suit hangs in the…

3. California Museum

1.31 MILES

This modern museum is home to the California Hall of Fame and so the only place to simultaneously encounter César Chávez, Mark Zuckerberg and Amelia…

4. K Street Mall

1.41 MILES

Known by locals as 'The Kay,' this formerly blighted neighborhood has undergone a major redevelopment effort that has transformed it into a weekend hot…

5. Golden 1 Center

1.6 MILES

Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the…

6. Crocker Art Museum

1.89 MILES

Housed in the ornate Victorian mansion (and sprawling additions) of a railroad baron, this museum has striking architecture and an excellent collection…

7. Old Sacramento State Historic Park

1.91 MILES

The historic river port next to Downtown, Old Sacramento remains the city's stalwart tourist draw. The old-fashioned Gold Rush-era atmosphere and the…

8. California State Railroad Museum

1.92 MILES

Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the…