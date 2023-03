Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the plight of workers who built the rails). You can also hop aboard a restored passenger train from the Sacramento Southern Railroad for a 45-minute jaunt along the river.

Weather permitting, train rides run hourly from 11am to 4pm on weekends from April to September and on select dates in October, November and December.