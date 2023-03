This museum of tribal history is built on the edge of an ancient Maidu village, where families thrived for over 3000 years. Exhibits of beautiful handicrafts and artifacts offer a modicum of solace after taking in the history of the Nome Cult Trail, a 100-mile forced march that killed half the tribe. Outside, there is a mile-long, wheelchair accessible trail under scenic oaks past sandstone boulders carved with petroglyphs and mortar holes.