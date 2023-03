The 1st floor of the domed 1898 Placer County Courthouse has Native American artifacts and displays of Auburn’s transportation heritage, including a classic 1877 stage coach. It’s the easiest museum to visit and gives a good overview of area history; there’s also the glitter of the museum’s gold collection with huge chunks of unrefined gold on display.

Hour-long walking tours of the town leave from the museum at 10am each Saturday.