Breathe deeply as you drive up the dirt road to this historic ranch that makes memorable Rhône blends – 'Controlled Chaos' is a perennial fave.
Thacher Winery
Central Coast
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.41 MILES
Perched high on a hill, Hearst Castle is a wondrous, historic, over-the-top homage to material excess. From the 1920s into the '40s, Hearst and Marion…
Firestone Walker Brewing Company
8.53 MILES
Beer lovers can witness the magic happen on guided spins around the massive Firestone Walker brewery. Tours leave daily from the visitor center (reserve…
25.02 MILES
Of the many lighthouses on California’s coast, few have such an evocative natural setting as this 1875 light station – one of the tallest on the West…
Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa
25.11 MILES
Those reverberatory bells heard around downtown emanate from this fifth California mission, founded by Padre Junípero Serra in 1772 and named for a 13th…
23.51 MILES
Wind-tossed coastal bluffs with wild, wide-open sea views make this park a favorite spot with hikers and mountain bikers. The northern half of the park…
16.94 MILES
Chumash tribespeople are the only people legally allowed to climb this volcanic rock, now the protected nesting ground of peregrine falcons. You can laze…
8.81 MILES
Artists from around the Central Coast work and display their art at this collection of open studios on the eastern edge of Paso Robles' town square. Up to…
17.19 MILES
With exhibits, posters and more than 200 skateboards from the 1930s to the 21st century, this excellent privately operated museum is essential for anyone…
Nearby Central Coast attractions
1.79 MILES
Breathe easy at this organic estate vineyard reached via a pretty winding drive up into the hills. Known for Rhône varietals, the signature blends also…
7.42 MILES
Husband-and-wife team produces ‘dam fine wine’ (the mascot is a beaver, get it?), including from custom-crushed and organic grapes. Outdoor vineyard…
7.67 MILES
Everyone's favorite irreverent winery, where Día de Los Muertos designs cover bottles of bold blends. Play billiards in the tasting room or a game of…
4. Firestone Walker Brewing Company
8.53 MILES
Beer lovers can witness the magic happen on guided spins around the massive Firestone Walker brewery. Tours leave daily from the visitor center (reserve…
8.81 MILES
Artists from around the Central Coast work and display their art at this collection of open studios on the eastern edge of Paso Robles' town square. Up to…
6. Mission San Miguel Arcángel
12.2 MILES
Founded in 1797, Mission San Miguel Arcángel suffered heart-breaking damage during a 2003 earthquake. Although repairs are still underway, the church,…
12.43 MILES
Offers lofty vineyard views and tours of its wine caves every half-hour from 10:30am to 5pm. Sociable tastings run the gamut of white and red varietals…
12.6 MILES
A Central Coast wine pioneer, J Lohr owns vineyards in Napa Valley, Monterey's Santa Lucia Highlands and Paso's pastoral countryside. Knowledgeable staff…