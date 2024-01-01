Thacher Winery

Central Coast

LoginSave

Breathe deeply as you drive up the dirt road to this historic ranch that makes memorable Rhône blends – 'Controlled Chaos' is a perennial fave.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • San Simeon, California / USA - May 12, 2018: Exterior view of Hearst Castle, William Randolph Hearst's extravagant coastal hilltop estate designed by architect Julia Morgan over 28 years.; Shutterstock ID 1297759909; your: Meghan O'Dea; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI

    Hearst Castle

    19.41 MILES

    Perched high on a hill, Hearst Castle is a wondrous, historic, over-the-top homage to material excess. From the 1920s into the '40s, Hearst and Marion…

  • Firestone Walker Brewing Company

    Firestone Walker Brewing Company

    8.53 MILES

    Beer lovers can witness the magic happen on guided spins around the massive Firestone Walker brewery. Tours leave daily from the visitor center (reserve…

  • Piedras Blancas Light Station

    Piedras Blancas Light Station

    25.02 MILES

    Of the many lighthouses on California’s coast, few have such an evocative natural setting as this 1875 light station – one of the tallest on the West…

  • Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa

    Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa

    25.11 MILES

    Those reverberatory bells heard around downtown emanate from this fifth California mission, founded by Padre Junípero Serra in 1772 and named for a 13th…

  • Montaña de Oro State Park

    Montaña de Oro State Park

    23.51 MILES

    Wind-tossed coastal bluffs with wild, wide-open sea views make this park a favorite spot with hikers and mountain bikers. The northern half of the park…

  • Morro Rock

    Morro Rock

    16.94 MILES

    Chumash tribespeople are the only people legally allowed to climb this volcanic rock, now the protected nesting ground of peregrine falcons. You can laze…

  • Studios on the Park

    Studios on the Park

    8.81 MILES

    Artists from around the Central Coast work and display their art at this collection of open studios on the eastern edge of Paso Robles' town square. Up to…

  • Morro Bay Skateboard Museum

    Morro Bay Skateboard Museum

    17.19 MILES

    With exhibits, posters and more than 200 skateboards from the 1930s to the 21st century, this excellent privately operated museum is essential for anyone…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Coast attractions

1. Tablas Creek Vineyard

1.79 MILES

Breathe easy at this organic estate vineyard reached via a pretty winding drive up into the hills. Known for Rhône varietals, the signature blends also…

2. Castoro Cellars

7.42 MILES

Husband-and-wife team produces ‘dam fine wine’ (the mascot is a beaver, get it?), including from custom-crushed and organic grapes. Outdoor vineyard…

3. Chronic Cellars

7.67 MILES

Everyone's favorite irreverent winery, where Día de Los Muertos designs cover bottles of bold blends. Play billiards in the tasting room or a game of…

4. Firestone Walker Brewing Company

8.53 MILES

Beer lovers can witness the magic happen on guided spins around the massive Firestone Walker brewery. Tours leave daily from the visitor center (reserve…

5. Studios on the Park

8.81 MILES

Artists from around the Central Coast work and display their art at this collection of open studios on the eastern edge of Paso Robles' town square. Up to…

6. Mission San Miguel Arcángel

12.2 MILES

Founded in 1797, Mission San Miguel Arcángel suffered heart-breaking damage during a 2003 earthquake. Although repairs are still underway, the church,…

7. Eberle Winery

12.43 MILES

Offers lofty vineyard views and tours of its wine caves every half-hour from 10:30am to 5pm. Sociable tastings run the gamut of white and red varietals…

8. J Lohr Vineyards & Wines

12.6 MILES

A Central Coast wine pioneer, J Lohr owns vineyards in Napa Valley, Monterey's Santa Lucia Highlands and Paso's pastoral countryside. Knowledgeable staff…