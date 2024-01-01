San Quentin State Prison

East of Hwy 101 is the hulking mass of San Quentin, California’s oldest and most notorious prison, founded in 1852. Johnny Cash recorded an album here in 1969 after scoring a big hit with his live album At Folsom Prison a year earlier. Call ahead to check museum and gift-shop hours.
Nearby Marin County attractions
1. Richardson Bay Audubon Center & Sanctuary
3.2 MILES
This beautiful 10.5-acre waterfront nature reserve is centered around a magnificent lemon-yellow 1876 Victorian mansion. The reserve is home to a huge…
2. Mission San Rafael Arcángel
3.24 MILES
The town began with this mission, founded in 1817, which served as a sanatorium for Native Americans suffering from European diseases. The present…
4.31 MILES
Several blocks west of downtown is Old Mill Park, perfect for a picnic. Here you’ll also find a replica of the town’s namesake sawmill, and a small…
4.41 MILES
About 6 miles northeast of San Rafael, this is a pleasant place to stop for a picnic or short hike. From Hwy 101, take the N San Pedro Rd exit and…
4.58 MILES
Although he didn't live to see it built, this was architect Frank Lloyd Wright's final commission. He designed the horizontal hilltop buildings to flow…
4.59 MILES
This fine 19th-century example of Carpenter Gothic architectural style can be seen from almost anywhere in Tiburon. Hiking trails lead from above it onto…
4.82 MILES
The saloon of the 1866 steamer sailing ship PS China was brought to this site when the ship was decommissioned in the late 1800s. Since then it's served…
4.83 MILES
Bohemia still thrives along the shoreline of Richardson Bay, where free spirits inhabit hundreds of quirky homes that bob in the waves among the seabirds…