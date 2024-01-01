Micke Grove Regional Park & Zoo

San Joaquin Valley

For the seriously underage, Lodi’s Micke Grove Regional Park and Zoo is a good stop, with a water play area, hissing cockroaches and some barking sea lions. There are also kiddie rides in a section called Fun Town. The park also houses an exceptional Japanese Garden.

1. Japanese Garden

0.38 MILES

This garden is the brainchild of gardener 'Duke' Yoshimura, who was born in Sacramento and educated in Japan. He later served in the US armed forces…

2. d’Art

2.39 MILES

Helen and Dave Dart's bold Cabernet Sauvignon is as fun and inviting as the tasting room. Tasting fee refunded with purchase.

3. Jeremy Wine Co

3.69 MILES

Friendly folk in this brass- and wood-fitted tasting room downtown pour a bright fruit-forward Sangiovese.

4. Riaza Wines

3.78 MILES

The downtown tasting room pours Spanish varietals that only recently were discovered to grow like mad in the Lodi sun.

5. Harney Lane

4.04 MILES

A sweet family outfit that’s been around Lodi forever; their Tempranillo is an overachiever. Tasting fee refunded with purchase.

7. Michael David

5.69 MILES

These brothers have built an enthusiastic following with their oaky, fruity wines. Their renowned Zinfandel, '7 Deadly Zins,' is a standout. The cafe and…

8. Jessie’s Grove

5.96 MILES

With its summer concert series and very long history, this is an anchor of Lodi wine producers. There's a new tasting room downtown on E Locust St.