For the seriously underage, Lodi’s Micke Grove Regional Park and Zoo is a good stop, with a water play area, hissing cockroaches and some barking sea lions. There are also kiddie rides in a section called Fun Town. The park also houses an exceptional Japanese Garden.
Micke Grove Regional Park & Zoo
San Joaquin Valley
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Wat Dhammararam Buddhist Temple
11.07 MILES
With elaborate grounds, brightly painted statues and a 50ft reclining Buddha, this is a vibrant home to the area's Cambodian population. The celebration…
8.72 MILES
Downtown on the McLeod Lake waterfront, the modern white edifice standing in the middle of a grassy park looking rather like a pile of sailboats is the…
27.54 MILES
This old mill serves as a hub for a thriving community of local winemakers, featuring several local tasting rooms and nice outdoor spaces overlooking…
25.79 MILES
A few miles southwest of Clarksburg via winding County Rds 141 and 144, the region's best-known winery is set among vineyard on a sixth-generation family…
17.4 MILES
After a fire wiped out Walnut Grove’s Chinatown in 1912, the Chinese merchants, farmers and laborers who built the levees established Locke, a fascinating…
5.69 MILES
These brothers have built an enthusiastic following with their oaky, fruity wines. Their renowned Zinfandel, '7 Deadly Zins,' is a standout. The cafe and…
Jessie's Grove at Olde Ice House Cellars
4.11 MILES
Several wineries have opened tasting rooms within a few blocks of one another downtown, including Jessie's Grove, which pours Zinfandel, Chardonnay,…
0.38 MILES
This garden is the brainchild of gardener 'Duke' Yoshimura, who was born in Sacramento and educated in Japan. He later served in the US armed forces…
Nearby San Joaquin Valley attractions
2.39 MILES
Helen and Dave Dart's bold Cabernet Sauvignon is as fun and inviting as the tasting room. Tasting fee refunded with purchase.
3.69 MILES
Friendly folk in this brass- and wood-fitted tasting room downtown pour a bright fruit-forward Sangiovese.
3.78 MILES
The downtown tasting room pours Spanish varietals that only recently were discovered to grow like mad in the Lodi sun.
4.04 MILES
A sweet family outfit that’s been around Lodi forever; their Tempranillo is an overachiever. Tasting fee refunded with purchase.
5.96 MILES
With its summer concert series and very long history, this is an anchor of Lodi wine producers. There's a new tasting room downtown on E Locust St.