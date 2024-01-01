Richard Foster Building

Alaska

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Golden Sands Beach

    Golden Sands Beach

    0.47 MILES

    Sand zero, so to speak, of Nome’s famed gold rush, this beach is still open to recreational mining and all summer long you can watch miners set up work…

  • Carrie McLain Museum

    Carrie McLain Museum

    Once effectively an attic of Nome 'stuff,' the Carrie McLain Museum has evolved over the years into a professionally presented museum that profiles the…

  • Katirvk Cultural Center

    Katirvk Cultural Center

    The word 'Katirvk' comes from the Iñupiat term for 'gathering place.' In this case, the 'place' in question is a small, modern museum that explores local…

  • Swanberg's Gold Dredge

    Swanberg's Gold Dredge

    1.24 MILES

    One mile east of Nome fronting the beach is this poignantly abandoned gold dredge that was in operation until the 1950s. A boardwalk with various…

  • Iditarod Finish-Line Arch

    Iditarod Finish-Line Arch

    0.45 MILES

    This imposing structure, a distinctly bent pine tree with burls, is raised over Front St every March in anticipation of the mushers and their dogsled…

  • St Joseph Church

    St Joseph Church

    0.32 MILES

    Built in 1901, when there were 20,000 people living in Nome, this church and its spire were located on Front St and used as a beacon for seafarers. By the…

