The futuristic aesthetic of this municipal building stands in stark contrast to Nome's historic homes and storefronts. Inside, you'll find the Carrie McLain Museum, Katirvk Cultural Center and Kegoayah Kozga Public Library.
Richard Foster Building
Alaska
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.47 MILES
Sand zero, so to speak, of Nome’s famed gold rush, this beach is still open to recreational mining and all summer long you can watch miners set up work…
Once effectively an attic of Nome 'stuff,' the Carrie McLain Museum has evolved over the years into a professionally presented museum that profiles the…
The word 'Katirvk' comes from the Iñupiat term for 'gathering place.' In this case, the 'place' in question is a small, modern museum that explores local…
1.24 MILES
One mile east of Nome fronting the beach is this poignantly abandoned gold dredge that was in operation until the 1950s. A boardwalk with various…
0.45 MILES
This imposing structure, a distinctly bent pine tree with burls, is raised over Front St every March in anticipation of the mushers and their dogsled…
0.32 MILES
Built in 1901, when there were 20,000 people living in Nome, this church and its spire were located on Front St and used as a beacon for seafarers. By the…
0.49 MILES
Next to the Nome Visitor Center is this plaza, containing a collection of old mining detritus.
Nearby Alaska attractions
The word 'Katirvk' comes from the Iñupiat term for 'gathering place.' In this case, the 'place' in question is a small, modern museum that explores local…
Once effectively an attic of Nome 'stuff,' the Carrie McLain Museum has evolved over the years into a professionally presented museum that profiles the…
0.32 MILES
Built in 1901, when there were 20,000 people living in Nome, this church and its spire were located on Front St and used as a beacon for seafarers. By the…
0.45 MILES
This imposing structure, a distinctly bent pine tree with burls, is raised over Front St every March in anticipation of the mushers and their dogsled…
0.47 MILES
Sand zero, so to speak, of Nome’s famed gold rush, this beach is still open to recreational mining and all summer long you can watch miners set up work…
6. Donald Perkins Memorial Plaza
0.49 MILES
Next to the Nome Visitor Center is this plaza, containing a collection of old mining detritus.
1.24 MILES
One mile east of Nome fronting the beach is this poignantly abandoned gold dredge that was in operation until the 1950s. A boardwalk with various…