Taku Chief

The Interior

The Taku Chief river tug once pushed barges along the Tanana River and now spruces up the grounds outside the visitor center.

  • Alaska Railroad Museum

    Alaska Railroad Museum

    0.29 MILES

    This little museum was a railroad depot back in the day, and displays railroad memorabilia and local artifacts ranging from ice tongs to animal traps. You…

  • Alfred Starr Nenana Cultural Center

    Alfred Starr Nenana Cultural Center

    0.42 MILES

    This riverfront center informs visitors about local culture and history, and includes exhibits on the old riverboat trade and frontier days, plus a small…

  • St Mark’s Episcopal Church

    St Mark’s Episcopal Church

    0.3 MILES

    Within sight of the train station, this handsome church dates from 1905. The interior has a few lovely handcrafted features, including an altar with…

