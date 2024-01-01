Wamala Tombs

Kampala

LoginSave

A low-key Buganda royal site, Wamala Tombs is 11km north of Kasub. Arrange a guided visit at Kasubi Tombs.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mengo Palace

    Mengo Palace

    7.23 MILES

    Built in 1922, this small palace is the former home of the king of Buganda, though it has remained empty since 1966 when Prime Minister Milton Obote…

  • A zebra at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center.

    Uganda Wildlife Education Centre

    21.71 MILES

    While it functions primarily as a zoo, this centre is actually a world-class animal refuge that has benefited from international assistance in recent…

  • 32° East Ugandan Arts Trust

    32° East Ugandan Arts Trust

    11.99 MILES

    This centre for Ugandan contemporary artists includes exhibit space, a library, workspace and resource centre. It is in the process of moving to a nearby…

  • Kasubi Tombs

    Kasubi Tombs

    5.15 MILES

    The Unesco World Heritage–listed Kasubi Tombs are of great significance to the Buganda kingdom as the burial place of its kings and royal family. The huge…

  • Uganda Reptiles Village

    Uganda Reptiles Village

    18.91 MILES

    Get up close to some of the world's deadliest snakes, including mambas, cobras, puff adders and vipers, as well as chameleons, crocs and lizards, all of…

  • Afriart Gallery

    Afriart Gallery

    7.3 MILES

    This classy little gallery features works by serious local artists. Downstairs has changing monthly exhibits, while upstairs is a permanent collection,…

  • Makerere Art Gallery

    Makerere Art Gallery

    6.12 MILES

    Small, but definitely worth a visit, with fascinating monthly exhibitions; check the website for events. There are also some cool sculptures on the…

  • Kampala Hindu Temple

    Kampala Hindu Temple

    7.35 MILES

    Right in the city centre, this temple has elaborate towers and a swastika-emblazoned gate. Peek inside to see the unexpected dome.

View more attractions

Nearby Kampala attractions

1. Tomb of Nnamasole Kanyange

1.97 MILES

The Buganda royal tombs are located 4km from the Wamala tombs. Though it offers little to visitors, you can arrange a guided visit at Kasubi Tombs.

2. Kasubi Tombs

5.15 MILES

The Unesco World Heritage–listed Kasubi Tombs are of great significance to the Buganda kingdom as the burial place of its kings and royal family. The huge…

3. Katereke Prison Ditch

5.92 MILES

Located on the outskirts of town, royal prisoners were starved in the prison ditch during the upheavals of 1888–89. Kabaka Kalema killed 30 of his…

4. Uganda Art Gallery

6.04 MILES

Just down from Namirembe Cathedral, this small-scale gallery sells quality paintings by local artists at affordable prices.

5. Namirembe Cathedral

6.11 MILES

This huge domed Anglican cathedral, finished in 1919, has a distinct Mediterranean feel. In years past the congregation was called to worship by the…

6. Makerere Art Gallery

6.12 MILES

Small, but definitely worth a visit, with fascinating monthly exhibitions; check the website for events. There are also some cool sculptures on the…

7. Rubaga Cathedral

6.25 MILES

This twin-towered Roman Catholic cathedral has a memorial to the Uganda Martyrs, with 22 Catholic victims (later declared saints) enshrined in the stained…

8. Bulange Royal Building

6.28 MILES

A great place to learn about the history and culture of the Buganda Kingdom; guided tours take you inside the parliament building, providing interesting…