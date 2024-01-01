A low-key Buganda royal site, Wamala Tombs is 11km north of Kasub. Arrange a guided visit at Kasubi Tombs.
Kampala
7.23 MILES
Built in 1922, this small palace is the former home of the king of Buganda, though it has remained empty since 1966 when Prime Minister Milton Obote…
Uganda Wildlife Education Centre
21.71 MILES
While it functions primarily as a zoo, this centre is actually a world-class animal refuge that has benefited from international assistance in recent…
11.99 MILES
This centre for Ugandan contemporary artists includes exhibit space, a library, workspace and resource centre. It is in the process of moving to a nearby…
5.15 MILES
The Unesco World Heritage–listed Kasubi Tombs are of great significance to the Buganda kingdom as the burial place of its kings and royal family. The huge…
18.91 MILES
Get up close to some of the world's deadliest snakes, including mambas, cobras, puff adders and vipers, as well as chameleons, crocs and lizards, all of…
7.3 MILES
This classy little gallery features works by serious local artists. Downstairs has changing monthly exhibits, while upstairs is a permanent collection,…
6.12 MILES
Small, but definitely worth a visit, with fascinating monthly exhibitions; check the website for events. There are also some cool sculptures on the…
7.35 MILES
Right in the city centre, this temple has elaborate towers and a swastika-emblazoned gate. Peek inside to see the unexpected dome.
1.97 MILES
The Buganda royal tombs are located 4km from the Wamala tombs. Though it offers little to visitors, you can arrange a guided visit at Kasubi Tombs.
5.15 MILES
5.92 MILES
Located on the outskirts of town, royal prisoners were starved in the prison ditch during the upheavals of 1888–89. Kabaka Kalema killed 30 of his…
6.04 MILES
Just down from Namirembe Cathedral, this small-scale gallery sells quality paintings by local artists at affordable prices.
6.11 MILES
This huge domed Anglican cathedral, finished in 1919, has a distinct Mediterranean feel. In years past the congregation was called to worship by the…
6.12 MILES
6.25 MILES
This twin-towered Roman Catholic cathedral has a memorial to the Uganda Martyrs, with 22 Catholic victims (later declared saints) enshrined in the stained…
6.28 MILES
A great place to learn about the history and culture of the Buganda Kingdom; guided tours take you inside the parliament building, providing interesting…