Kampala

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Main bus station

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Bustling Kampala makes a good introduction to Uganda. It’s a dynamic and engaging city, with several worthy attractions to keep you occupied for a couple of days. As the heartland of the Buganda kingdom, Kampala has a rich and colourful history, visible in several fascinating palaces and compounds from where the nation was run until the arrival of colonialism.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mengo Palace

    Mengo Palace

    Kampala

    Built in 1922, this small palace is the former home of the king of Buganda, though it has remained empty since 1966 when Prime Minister Milton Obote…

  • Kasubi Tombs

    Kasubi Tombs

    Kampala

    The Unesco World Heritage–listed Kasubi Tombs are of great significance to the Buganda kingdom as the burial place of its kings and royal family. The huge…

  • Parliament House

    Parliament House

    Kampala

    Open to the public, a visit to parliament is an interesting way to spend an hour or two. You can either tour the building or see the government in action …

  • Uganda Martyrs’ Shrine

    Uganda Martyrs’ Shrine

    Kampala

    Located in Namugongo, this shrine marks the spot where Kabaka Mwanga II ordered the execution of 14 Catholics who refused to denounce their faith,…

  • Uganda Museum

    Uganda Museum

    Kampala

    There’s plenty to interest you here with a varied and well-captioned ethnographic collection covering clothing, hunting, agriculture, medicine, religion…

  • Bulange Royal Building

    Bulange Royal Building

    Kampala

    A great place to learn about the history and culture of the Buganda Kingdom; guided tours take you inside the parliament building, providing interesting…

  • Katereke Prison Ditch

    Katereke Prison Ditch

    Kampala

    Located on the outskirts of town, royal prisoners were starved in the prison ditch during the upheavals of 1888–89. Kabaka Kalema killed 30 of his…

  • National Mosque

    National Mosque

    Kampala

    One of Kampala's premier sights, the prominent National Mosque (widely known as the Gadaffi Mosque) was begun by Idi Amin in 1972 but only completed in…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Kampala

Looking down over three domes (the biggest in the middle, flanked by two smaller ones) atop the Old Kampala National Mosque; in the distance below are the red roofs carpetting the hills of Kampala

Art

A perfect day in Kampala

Jul 25, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Kampala