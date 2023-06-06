Shop
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Bustling Kampala makes a good introduction to Uganda. It’s a dynamic and engaging city, with several worthy attractions to keep you occupied for a couple of days. As the heartland of the Buganda kingdom, Kampala has a rich and colourful history, visible in several fascinating palaces and compounds from where the nation was run until the arrival of colonialism.
Kampala
Built in 1922, this small palace is the former home of the king of Buganda, though it has remained empty since 1966 when Prime Minister Milton Obote…
Kampala
The Unesco World Heritage–listed Kasubi Tombs are of great significance to the Buganda kingdom as the burial place of its kings and royal family. The huge…
Kampala
Open to the public, a visit to parliament is an interesting way to spend an hour or two. You can either tour the building or see the government in action …
Kampala
Located in Namugongo, this shrine marks the spot where Kabaka Mwanga II ordered the execution of 14 Catholics who refused to denounce their faith,…
Kampala
There’s plenty to interest you here with a varied and well-captioned ethnographic collection covering clothing, hunting, agriculture, medicine, religion…
Kampala
A great place to learn about the history and culture of the Buganda Kingdom; guided tours take you inside the parliament building, providing interesting…
Kampala
Located on the outskirts of town, royal prisoners were starved in the prison ditch during the upheavals of 1888–89. Kabaka Kalema killed 30 of his…
Kampala
One of Kampala's premier sights, the prominent National Mosque (widely known as the Gadaffi Mosque) was begun by Idi Amin in 1972 but only completed in…
