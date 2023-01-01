Parliament House

Open to the public, a visit to parliament is an interesting way to spend an hour or two. You can either tour the building or see the government in action – during sitting weeks, parliament operates from 2.30pm Tuesday to Thursday and is conducted in English. You need to visit the public-relations department (room 114) to arrange a visit and make a written request to see question time. Usually you can arrange a visit on the spot.

You’ll need to bring an identification card and be decently dressed.

In the main lobby look out for the huge wooden cultural map of Uganda featuring the country’s flora and fauna.