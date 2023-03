Located in Namugongo, this shrine marks the spot where Kabaka Mwanga II ordered the execution of 14 Catholics who refused to denounce their faith, including church leader Charles Lwanga who was burnt alive on or around 3 June 1886 – which is now celebrated as Martyrs’ Day. The shrine represents an African hut but looks more like something built by NASA than the Catholic church.

The shrine is 15km outside Kampala, off Jinja Rd. To get here, take a minibus from Kampala’s Old Taxi Park.