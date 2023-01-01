Afriart Gallery

This classy little gallery features works by serious local artists. Downstairs has changing monthly exhibits, while upstairs is a permanent collection, but everything is for sale.
It's just off Kira Rd on a side road adjacent to the football field.
Kampala
