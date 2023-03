Located on the outskirts of town, royal prisoners were starved in the prison ditch during the upheavals of 1888–89. Kabaka Kalema killed 30 of his brothers and sisters here in 1889 in his quest to keep control of the throne. It’s not much more than a deep, circular trench, but it’s an evocative site.

The unmarked turnoff is opposite the police post in Nsangi and the prison is 1.7km north. A boda-boda will cost USh3000.