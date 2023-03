About 35km out of Kampala, the 453-hectare Mpanga Forest Reserve is a decent option if you want to escape the chaos of Kampala for a day or two. It's best known for its 181 species of butterfly, while red-tailed monkeys can be seen during the day and bushbabies during guided night walks (USh20,000 per person).

Most travellers visit on a day trip, but there's lodging at Mpanga Ecotourism Site.