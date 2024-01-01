Entebbe Botanical Gardens

Laid out in 1898, these expansive gardens are perfect for a leisurely stroll. The highlights are its pockets of thick rainforest, which locals claim some of the original Tarzan films were made in, and excellent birdwatching with 115 species (USh10,000 per guide). You'll see plenty of monkeys, including black and white colobus, and tree squirrels too.
Nearby Entebbe attractions
1. Uganda Wildlife Education Centre
0.34 MILES
While it functions primarily as a zoo, this centre is actually a world-class animal refuge that has benefited from international assistance in recent…
2.48 MILES
Get up close to some of the world's deadliest snakes, including mambas, cobras, puff adders and vipers, as well as chameleons, crocs and lizards, all of…
8.97 MILES
Makanaga Wetlands (part of the larger Mabamba Wetland System) is a good place to spot shoebills. It's roughly a 60km drive from Entebbe, accessed via…
16.1 MILES
Located on the outskirts of town, royal prisoners were starved in the prison ditch during the upheavals of 1888–89. Kabaka Kalema killed 30 of his…
16.42 MILES
About 35km out of Kampala, the 453-hectare Mpanga Forest Reserve is a decent option if you want to escape the chaos of Kampala for a day or two. It's best…
6. Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary
16.49 MILES
Located 23km southeast of Entebbe in Lake Victoria, Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary, or 'Chimp Island', is home to over 40 orphaned or rescued…
7. Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary
16.58 MILES
This sanctuary in Lake Victoria is home to around 50 orphaned chimps that have been rescued from elsewhere in Uganda and are being rehabilitated as much…
8. 32° East Ugandan Arts Trust
17.25 MILES
This centre for Ugandan contemporary artists includes exhibit space, a library, workspace and resource centre. It is in the process of moving to a nearby…