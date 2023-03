This sanctuary in Lake Victoria is home to around 50 orphaned chimps that have been rescued from elsewhere in Uganda and are being rehabilitated as much as possible on this thickly forested island. Day trips to see the residents are superb. Plan ahead and you can join the overnight experience and a forest-walk with the chimps, who'll climb all over you. It's a 50-/90-minute speedboat or motorised canoe ride from Entebbe to get here.