Zemevan Old Bridge

Northeastern Anatolia

Right beside the new road bridge at the entrance to Yaylalar, an antique pedestrian bridge crosses a side stream with the elegant simplicity of a stone hoop.

1. Yukarı Kavron

7.63 MILES

One of the most popular day-trip driving destinations from Ayder (13km by unpaved track), Yukarı Kavron is a slightly scrappy seasonal yayla village in a…

2. Barhal Church-Mosque

8.8 MILES

Barhal's domeless 10th-century Georgian church is remarkably complete and now used as a mosque. The towerless, grey stone form, known as Parkhali to…

3. Gelin Tülü Şelasi View

10.25 MILES

At the eastern end of Ayder village is a popular viewpoint from which to look out across a very deep-cut valley to a long, vertical series of cascades…

4. Huser Yaylası

10.98 MILES

The Kaçkar region's full glory becomes most apparent when you climb high above the treeline to one of the upland meadows (yayla) from which the beautiful…

5. Tek Kale Kalesi

13.59 MILES

A dramatic little roadside curiosity as you're driving towards Ispik, this small ruined medieval fort with a Georgian chapel shell are perched on a…

6. Dörtkilise

13.69 MILES

The enchanting ruins of this 10th-century Georgian basilica are domeless and decaying but monumentally large, atmospherically mossy and photogenically…

7. Peterek Kalesi

13.91 MILES

The shattered ruins of this medieval castle rise on a modest rocky outcrop surrounded by the waving poplars of Çevreli village, just 800m off the D050,…

8. Pokut

14.77 MILES

On clear days, the views from this summer shepherds' hamlet (elevation 2030m) seem to stretch to infinity with a foreground of typical bungalows climbing…