Right beside the new road bridge at the entrance to Yaylalar, an antique pedestrian bridge crosses a side stream with the elegant simplicity of a stone hoop.
Zemevan Old Bridge
Northeastern Anatolia
17.45 MILES
The region's most spectacular man-made attraction is the neatly restored 13th-century shell of Zil Castle, a fine stone tower surrounded by sturdy walls…
22.65 MILES
Second only to Dörtkilise, Öşkvank is the region's most memorable Georgian church. Large, relatively well preserved and with plenty of very fine relief…
13.69 MILES
The enchanting ruins of this 10th-century Georgian basilica are domeless and decaying but monumentally large, atmospherically mossy and photogenically…
14.77 MILES
On clear days, the views from this summer shepherds' hamlet (elevation 2030m) seem to stretch to infinity with a foreground of typical bungalows climbing…
25.41 MILES
Despite a 30m tower-spire, this laboriously restored ancient church is somewhat hidden amongst trees in Upper İşhan (İşhan Köyü), a green oasis village on…
28.17 MILES
Small but unusually complete, the castle ruins of Engüzekkapı are dramatically set atop a cylindrical crag that juts abruptly above the main Artvin…
7.63 MILES
One of the most popular day-trip driving destinations from Ayder (13km by unpaved track), Yukarı Kavron is a slightly scrappy seasonal yayla village in a…
10.98 MILES
The Kaçkar region's full glory becomes most apparent when you climb high above the treeline to one of the upland meadows (yayla) from which the beautiful…
