The Malatya area produces about two-thirds of the world's dried apricots and you'll find them in every imaginable degree of desiccation, as well as apricot jam and apricot cosmetics, in the apricot market (also known as the şire pazarı) within the bazaar area. Don't leave town without trying chocolate-covered apricot chunks!
3.11 MILES
The settlement mound of Arslantepe (also called Aslantepe) rises 30m over the surrounding green fields of the tiny village of Orduzu, 5km northeast of…
5.43 MILES
On first entering Battalgazi's 13th-century Ulu Cami, the low-ceilinged mosque will seem quite plain but the dome is decorated with a mesmerising spiral…
0.06 MILES
Malatya's vibrant city-centre market sprawls north from Halep Caddesi. Especially fascinating is the lively metalworking section. Don't leave without…
0.69 MILES
Malatya's small, old-fashioned museum has a collection of smaller finds from Arslantepe including an excellent haul of metallurgical objects. Other…
5.64 MILES
This large restored caravanserai, just off the southwest corner of Battalgazi's main square, dates from the 17th century. You can't miss it – the small…
0.46 MILES
This small museum, housed in a group of restored old Malatyan mansions known as the Beşkonaklar (Five Mansions), is worth a quick look for the displays of…
0.18 MILES
This twin-minaret, very late Ottoman mosque (1912–13) sits right in the heart of the city, just south of the bazaar.
0.27 MILES
The Valiliği (provincial governor's building) is a prominent landmark in central Malatya.
