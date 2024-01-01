Şeyh Kutbettin Cami

Western Anatolia

The restored Şeyh Kutbettin Cami (1492) lies across the road to the south of the İznik Museum.

Nearby Western Anatolia attractions

1. İznik Museum

0.02 MILES

İznik's museum is housed in a soup kitchen that Sultan Murat I built for his mother, Nilüfer Hatun, in 1388. Born a Byzantine princess, Nilüfer was given…

2. Yeşil Cami

0.04 MILES

Built between 1378 and 1387 under Sultan Murat I, Yeşil Cami has Seljuk Turkish proportions, influenced by the Seljuk homeland of Iran. The minaret's…

3. Hacı Özbek Cami

0.16 MILES

Dating from 1332, the centrally located Hacı Özbek Cami is one of İznik's oldest mosques.

4. Lefke Gate

0.18 MILES

Part of İznik's Roman-Byzantine fortifications, the eastern Lefke Gate comprises three gateways dating from Byzantine times. The middle of these bears a…

5. City Walls & Gates

0.22 MILES

İznik's once-imposing Roman walls, renovated by the Byzantines, no longer dominate but parts of their 5km circumference remain impressive. Four main gates…

6. Church of the Koimesis

0.26 MILES

Scant foundations remain of the church that was once famous as the burial place of the Byzantine emperor Theodore I (Lascaris). Built around 800 and…

8. Aya Sofya

0.33 MILES

Originally a great Justinian church, Aya Sofya (Church of the Divine Wisdom) is now a mosque surrounded by a rose garden. The building encompasses ruins…