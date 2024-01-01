Ahmed Afif Paşa Yalı

The Bosphorus Suburbs

This frilly white yalı (seafront mansion) built in the late 19th century was designed by Alexandre Vallaury, architect of the Pera Palas Hotel in Beyoğlu.

Nearby The Bosphorus Suburbs attractions

1. Huber Yalı

0.8 MILES

This yalı set in an extensive garden was constructed by the Huber Brothers, weapons brokers who represented the German Mauser and Krupp companies in the…

2. Hıdiv Kasrı

1.1 MILES

Set in a gorgeous garden where masses of tulips and other flowers bloom in spring, this palatial art nouveau villa was built in 1906 as the summer…

3. Sakıp Sabancı Museum

1.25 MILES

Located in the wealthy suburb of Emirgan, this museum has a permanent collection showcasing Ottoman manuscripts and calligraphy, but is best known for its…

5. Zarif Mustafa Paşa Yalı

1.96 MILES

Built in the early 19th century by the official coffee-maker to Sultan Mahmut II. Look for the upstairs salon, which juts out over the water and is…

6. Hekimbasi Salih Efendi Yalı

2.08 MILES

Extensively damaged in 2018 when an out-of-control Maltese-flagged tanker crashed into it, this 18th-century yalı just north of Anadolu Hisarı was built…

7. Tophane Müşiri Zeki Paşa Yalı

2.19 MILES

Almost directly under the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge on the European shore is this huge stone four-storey mansion, built in the early 20th century for a…