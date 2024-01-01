Mesudiye Topu

Gallipoli Peninsula

LoginSave

Mesudiye Topu is an Ottoman cannon. The weapon was used to defend the Dardanelles from incursions by French warships in March 1915.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of Troy

    Museum of Troy

    20.01 MILES

    The Museum of Troy's rust-coloured cube, rising from sunbaked earth, is a spectacular multi-floor showcase of the archeological layers of the historic…

  • Kilitbahir Castle Museum

    Kilitbahir Castle Museum

    7.99 MILES

    Reopened in 2019 as a museum focussing on Ottoman and maritime history, this sprawling castle was originally built by Mehmet the Conqueror in 1452 and…

  • Roman Theatre, Troy IX, Archaeological site of ancient Troy (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1998), Hisarlik, Turkey

    Ruins of Troy

    19.98 MILES

    If you come to Troy expecting a rebuilt ancient city along the lines of Ephesus, you'll be disappointed. The site resembles an overgrown archaeological…

  • Gallipoli Campaign Historic Site

    Gallipoli Campaign Historic Site

    5.53 MILES

    Set within the 33,500 hectares of the Gallipoli Peninsula, this historic site protects the cemeteries and battlefields of the Anzac campaign. There are…

  • Lone Pine Cemetery

    Lone Pine Cemetery

    0.98 MILES

    Lone Pine is perhaps the most moving of all the Anzac cemeteries. Australian forces captured the Turkish positions here on the afternoon of 6 August 1915…

  • Nek

    Nek

    0.21 MILES

    On the morning of 7 August 1915, the 8th (Victorian) and 10th (Western Australian) Regiments of the third Light Horse Brigade vaulted out of their…

View more attractions

Nearby Gallipoli Peninsula attractions

1. Baby 700 Cemetery

0.05 MILES

Named after its height above sea level in feet, Baby 700 was the limit of the initial Allied attack, and the graves here are mostly dated 25 April. It's…

2. Nek

0.21 MILES

On the morning of 7 August 1915, the 8th (Victorian) and 10th (Western Australian) Regiments of the third Light Horse Brigade vaulted out of their…

3. Düztepe Monument

0.24 MILES

The Düztepe Monument marks the spot where the Ottoman 10th Regiment held the line. Views of the Dardanelles and the surrounding countryside are superb…

4. Sergeant Mehmet Monument

0.28 MILES

The Sergeant Mehmet Monument is dedicated to the Turkish sergeant who fought with rocks and his fists after he ran out of ammunition.

5. Kesikdere Cemetery

0.28 MILES

The Kesikdere Cemetery contains the remains of 1115 Turkish soldiers from the 57th and other regiments.

7. 57 Alay Cemetery

0.43 MILES

Cemetery and monument for the Ottoman 57th Regiment. This regiment was led by Mustafa Kemal (later Atatürk) and was responsible for halting the Anzac…

8. Talat Göktepe Monument

0.5 MILES

This is a monument to a more recent casualty of Gallipoli: Talat Göktepe, chief director of the Çanakkale Forestry District, who died fighting the…