Sandy Belediye Beach is at Yazla, less than 1km from Eǧirdir centre on the Isparta road. There are changing cabins and simple restaurants.
Belediye Beach
Lake District
22.27 MILES
The sprawling ancient city ruins of Sagalassos, dating from 1200 BC, are set high amid the stark and jagged peaks of Ak Dağ (White Mountain). Rarely…
7.6 MILES
Davraz Dağı (2653m), rising between three lakes, has great skiing from mid-December to March. A day-long section of the St Paul Trail leads between here…
28.61 MILES
Deep in the Taurus Mountains, roughly 65km south of Eğirdir, this forested gorge separates the Lake District (ancient Pisidia) and the Antalya region …
16.9 MILES
Surrounding a small lake connected to Lake Eğirdir by a channel, this national park is good for hiking, picnicking and flora, especially at the nearby…
0.49 MILES
Originally a Seljuk warehouse (built 1237), this simple stone structure in the centre became a mosque in 1308 under Hamidoğulları emir Hızır Bey. It…
4.58 MILES
On Sundays between August and October, you can buy apples, cheese, yoghurt or even a goat at this village market run by the Yörük Turks, who descend from…
4.83 MILES
To sunbathe on a sandy beach, head 11km out of the centre on the road from Eğirdir to Barla. Bedre Beach is best, with 1.5km of sand. You can walk or…
22.17 MILES
The very ruinous remnants of Adada, with its toppled masonry strewn across overgrown meadows and into the surrounding forest, has a still visible agora…
Nearby Lake District attractions
0.47 MILES
Eğirdir stretches for several kilometres along the shore of Eğirdir Gölü. Its centre is at the base of a promontory jutting into the lake, marked by this…
0.48 MILES
In 1281 Hamidoğulları emir Felekeddin Dündar Bey turned this grand stone structure in the centre – then a 67-year-old Seljuk caravanserai – into a medrese…
0.49 MILES
0.62 MILES
The massive walls of the ruined castle of Akrotiri (the Byzantine name for Eğirdir) allegedly dates back to 5th-century BC Lydian king Croesus.
1.26 MILES
Pebbly Altınkum Beach is 3.5km northwest of central Eğirdir. There's a small admission fee. It's not a particularly pretty beach. In high summer, dolmuşes…
1.54 MILES
This compact cemetery is on the island of Yeşilada.
1.62 MILES
Eğirdir's last remaining Orthodox church is on Yeşilada, near İskele Park. Thirteen other churches were torn down after the Greek community departed in…
4.58 MILES
