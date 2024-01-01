A dusty shrine to the sport of oil wrestling, the museum in this 19th-century timber house features press clippings, photographs and a few naff mannequins dressed as wrestlers (ie, not wearing much at all). If it's not open, ask one of the waiters at the çay bahçesı in the front garden.
Kırkpınar Evi
Edirne
