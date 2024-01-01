Byzantine Gate

Pamukkale

The first monument you come to if you enter Hierapolis at the south gate is this 5th-century travertine block and marble gate.

  • Hierapolis ancient city Pamukkale Turkey, young woman with hat watching sunset by the ruins Unesco ; Shutterstock ID 1167278944; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Hierapolis

    0.22 MILES

    This ancient spa city's location atop Pamukkale's tourist-magnet travertines is quite spectacular. Founded as a curative centre around 190 BC by Eumenes…

  • Travertines

    Travertines

    0.34 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed saucer-shaped travertines (or terraces) of Pamukkale wind sideways down the powder-white mountain above the village, providing a…

  • Afrodisias

    Afrodisias

    26.47 MILES

    Added to Unesco's World Heritage List in 2017, this remote site in the Anatolian hinterland trumps many of Turkey's ancient sites for its sheer scale and…

  • Roman Theatre

    Roman Theatre

    0.29 MILES

    The Roman theatre is the highlight of Hierapolis, dramatically sitting uphill from the site and overlooking the ruins and mountains beyond. The stage area…

  • Laodicea

    Laodicea

    6.19 MILES

    Laodicea was once a commercial city straddling two major trade routes, famed for its black wool, banking and medicines. Cicero lived here for a time and…

  • Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle

    Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle

    0.59 MILES

    The extraordinary octagonal Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle at Hierapolis is built on the site where it's believed that St Philip was martyred. The…

  • Hierapolis Archaeology Museum

    Hierapolis Archaeology Museum

    0.29 MILES

    Housed in former Roman baths, this excellent museum exhibits spectacular sarcophagi from nearby archaeological site Laodicea and elsewhere; small finds…

  • Temple of Apollo

    Temple of Apollo

    0.27 MILES

    The foundations of the Temple of Apollo at Hierapolis remain today. Once the heart of the city, this was where people came to consult the temple's oracle…

