Pamukkale

Calcium laden mineral waters cascade over the cliffs of Pamukkale, and as it cools the calcium, it precipitates and clings to the cliffs forming the snow like waterfalls of white stone, however, due to circumstances the site has deteriorated substantially over the years

Overview

Pamukkale has been made eternally famous by the gleaming white calcite travertines (terraces) overrunning with warm, mineral-rich waters on the mountain above the village – the so-called ‘Cotton Castle' (pamuk means 'cotton' in Turkish). Just above the travertines lies Hierapolis, once a Roman and Byzantine spa city, which has considerable ruins and a museum.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Hierapolis ancient city Pamukkale Turkey, young woman with hat watching sunset by the ruins Unesco ; Shutterstock ID 1167278944; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Hierapolis

    Pamukkale

    This ancient spa city's location atop Pamukkale's tourist-magnet travertines is quite spectacular. Founded as a curative centre around 190 BC by Eumenes…

  • Travertines

    Travertines

    Pamukkale

    The World Heritage–listed saucer-shaped travertines (or terraces) of Pamukkale wind sideways down the powder-white mountain above the village, providing a…

  • Roman Theatre

    Roman Theatre

    Pamukkale

    The Roman theatre is the highlight of Hierapolis, dramatically sitting uphill from the site and overlooking the ruins and mountains beyond. The stage area…

  • Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle

    Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle

    Pamukkale

    The extraordinary octagonal Martyrium of St Philip the Apostle at Hierapolis is built on the site where it's believed that St Philip was martyred. The…

  • Kaklık Mağarası

    Kaklık Mağarası

    Pamukkale

    A sort of underground Pamukkale, this cave gushes with calcium- and sulphur-rich water. The flow, into a large sinkhole, creates a bright white pyramid…

  • Hierapolis Archaeology Museum

    Hierapolis Archaeology Museum

    Pamukkale

    Housed in former Roman baths, this excellent museum exhibits spectacular sarcophagi from nearby archaeological site Laodicea and elsewhere; small finds…

  • Temple of Apollo

    Temple of Apollo

    Pamukkale

    The foundations of the Temple of Apollo at Hierapolis remain today. Once the heart of the city, this was where people came to consult the temple's oracle…

  • Necropolis

    Necropolis

    Pamukkale

    The necropolis (cemetery) at Hierapolis rambles across the hills and is one of the most fascinating parts of the ancient city ruins. The path through the…

