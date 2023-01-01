Hierapolis Archaeology Museum

Housed in former Roman baths, this excellent museum exhibits spectacular sarcophagi from nearby archaeological site Laodicea and elsewhere; small finds include jewellery, oil lamps and stamp seals from Hierapolis and around; and in the third room, with its massive vaulted ceiling and entrance watched by a sphinx, there are friezes and Roman-era statuary from the Roman theatre. Left of the entrance are impressive capitals from Hierapolis' agora and other parts of the site.

Closing is 4.45pm from November to March.