Hierapolis Archaeology Museum

Pamukkale

Housed in former Roman baths, this excellent museum exhibits spectacular sarcophagi from nearby archaeological site Laodicea and elsewhere; small finds include jewellery, oil lamps and stamp seals from Hierapolis and around; and in the third room, with its massive vaulted ceiling and entrance watched by a sphinx, there are friezes and Roman-era statuary from the Roman theatre. Left of the entrance are impressive capitals from Hierapolis' agora and other parts of the site.

Closing is 4.45pm from November to March.

