Demerara Distillers

Guyana

This is where Guyana's most famous export, its exceptional Eldorado Rum, was originally made in 1670. It is no longer made here, but the site is now open as an excellent museum. One-hour tours take you through the distillery (where you'll see the last operating wooden Coffey still in the world), warehouse, heritage center and gift shop.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Exterior of St George's Cathedral.

    St George's Cathedral

    29.73 MILES

    The most impressive building in town is the white-painted, Gothic-style St George's Cathedral, said to be the world's tallest wooden building. It was…

  • Promenade Garden

    Promenade Garden

    29.64 MILES

    During daylight hours, the Promenade Garden in Cummingsburg is a quiet place to relax, read and enjoy the flowers and tropical birdlife. Its tranquility…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    29.74 MILES

    The distinctive neo-Gothic City Hall, inaugurated in 1889, has a 23m tower where colonial-period wives apparently watched for their husbands' ships to…

  • Stabroek Market

    Stabroek Market

    29.67 MILES

    One of the city's most prominent landmarks is Stabroek Market, a cast-iron building with a giant corrugated-iron clock tower. This frenetic and colorful…

  • National Library

    National Library

    29.63 MILES

    This fine timber building was paid for by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1909. As well as being the national library of Guyana, it is a normal…

  • National Museum

    National Museum

    29.6 MILES

    An old-fashioned institution documenting the nation's cultural, social and political history via some odd artifacts and very old stuffed critters.

