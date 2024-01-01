Demerara Distillers

This is where Guyana's most famous export, its exceptional Eldorado Rum, was originally made in 1670. It is no longer made here, but the site is now open as an excellent museum. One-hour tours take you through the distillery (where you'll see the last operating wooden Coffey still in the world), warehouse, heritage center and gift shop.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.73 MILES
The most impressive building in town is the white-painted, Gothic-style St George's Cathedral, said to be the world's tallest wooden building. It was…
29.64 MILES
During daylight hours, the Promenade Garden in Cummingsburg is a quiet place to relax, read and enjoy the flowers and tropical birdlife. Its tranquility…
29.74 MILES
The distinctive neo-Gothic City Hall, inaugurated in 1889, has a 23m tower where colonial-period wives apparently watched for their husbands' ships to…
29.67 MILES
One of the city's most prominent landmarks is Stabroek Market, a cast-iron building with a giant corrugated-iron clock tower. This frenetic and colorful…
29.63 MILES
This fine timber building was paid for by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1909. As well as being the national library of Guyana, it is a normal…
29.6 MILES
An old-fashioned institution documenting the nation's cultural, social and political history via some odd artifacts and very old stuffed critters.
Walter Roth Museum of Anthropology
29.51 MILES
A small museum in a breezy old building, with lots of Amerindian items from Guyana's indigenous peoples.
