Musée des Cultures Guyanaises

French Guiana

The small and unexceptional Musée des Cultures Guyanaises is devoted to Guiana's early history, from its geologic formation through precolonial, Amerindian times. It houses a relaxing, air-conditioned library upstairs that has publications in French, English and various other languages.

