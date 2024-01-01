Tucked away on a quiet soi behind the National Museum, this peaceful cemetery is lined with elegant Chinese gravestones, whose level of ornamentation provides a good indication of the former wealth of their occupants. Nearby are the curious Anusawari Singh, two stucco lions said to have been erected by King Chao Kavila himself.
Chinese Cemetery
Chiang Mai
