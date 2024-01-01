Language classes available in Russian and Persian are available at this cultural centre, together with concerts, art exhibitions and a showroom of Tajikistan artisan crafts. Check the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bactriacc) for events. The building is hidden down a short lane behind 10 Tursunzoda opposite a new 10-storey apartment building.
Bactria Centre
Dushanbe
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.86 MILES
Extensive Rudaki Park, with its beautiful canopy of mature trees, offers a series of pathways through flower gardens and alongside lakes and fountains…
0.61 MILES
One of Dushanbe’s most impressive modern monuments, this statue celebrates the 10th-century founder of the Samanid dynasty. With an art-deco quality to…
0.48 MILES
Sharing the same complex as the National Museum of Antiquities, this small museum houses an exquisite collection of traditional Tajikistan clothing …
12.59 MILES
Pictured on the 20TJS banknote and just 30km west of Dushanbe, the remains of this 18th-century fort make for an interesting day trip from the capital…
0.76 MILES
Beneath an impressive arc of blue mosaic stars, the nation's most revered poet, Rudaki, is honoured here at the heart of the central park named after him…
1.19 MILES
Tajikistan's national museum is housed in an impressive modern building with an elliptical roof and giant atrium. The collection encompasses three main…
National Museum of Antiquities of Tajikistan
0.45 MILES
Looking almost as aged as some of the exhibits it houses, this dusty old museum, with its threadbare carpets and uneven floors, has a certain charm about…
0.54 MILES
Hidden within a private family compound behind unmarked green gates is a precious collection of antique musical instruments originating from across…
Nearby Dushanbe attractions
0.41 MILES
The Shah Mansur Bazaar, known in English as the 'Green Bazaar', is the heartbeat of Dushanbe trade and a great place to gain a sense of local life in the…
2. National Museum of Antiquities of Tajikistan
0.45 MILES
Looking almost as aged as some of the exhibits it houses, this dusty old museum, with its threadbare carpets and uneven floors, has a certain charm about…
0.48 MILES
Sharing the same complex as the National Museum of Antiquities, this small museum houses an exquisite collection of traditional Tajikistan clothing …
0.54 MILES
Hidden within a private family compound behind unmarked green gates is a precious collection of antique musical instruments originating from across…
0.61 MILES
One of Dushanbe’s most impressive modern monuments, this statue celebrates the 10th-century founder of the Samanid dynasty. With an art-deco quality to…
0.68 MILES
Opened in 2011 and constructed to resemble an open book, this US$40 million archive is reputed to be Central Asia's biggest library. It makes an…
0.76 MILES
Beneath an impressive arc of blue mosaic stars, the nation's most revered poet, Rudaki, is honoured here at the heart of the central park named after him…
0.79 MILES
This monument commemorates the veterans who participated in the victory over Nazi Germany in June 1945.