Bactria Centre

Dushanbe

Language classes available in Russian and Persian are available at this cultural centre, together with concerts, art exhibitions and a showroom of Tajikistan artisan crafts. Check the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bactriacc) for events. The building is hidden down a short lane behind 10 Tursunzoda opposite a new 10-storey apartment building.

