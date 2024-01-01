Sarazm

Tajikistan

Unesco-listed Sarazm is a 5500-year-old site 15km west of Penjikent. One of the oldest city-sites in Central Asia, finds here include a fire temple and the grave of a wealthy woman whose lapis beads and seashell bracelets from around the 4th century BC are now on show in Dushanbe's National Museum.

1. Devastich Statue

7.05 MILES

A statue of Devastich, the area's last Sogdian leader, dominates the roundabout at the western end of town.

2. Rudaki Museum

7.35 MILES

This elegant single-storey museum, with its white Doric columns and fine floral display, assigns a room to its namesake, Abu Abdullah Rudaki (858–941),…

3. Lenin Statue

7.64 MILES

Penjikent's mandatory Lenin statue punctuates the main street.

4. Loik Sherali Statue

7.79 MILES

Modern-day poet Loik Sherali was born in Mazari Sharif near Penjikent in 1941. He earned the title 'People's Poet of Tajikistan' and when he died in 2000…

5. Somoni Statue

7.97 MILES

A rather stolid horseback version of the nation's favourite statue sits alongside Rudaki, in front of the TCell building.

6. Bazaar

8.35 MILES

Opening up behind a fanciful traditional archway at the corner of the bend in Rudaki, this bazaar is a perfect place to buy fruit (cherries, mulberries,…

7. Olim Dodkhokh Complex

8.41 MILES

On cold Friday lunchtimes, dozens of older men with flowing white beards, turbans, upturned boots and swishing purple/green iridescent joma robes make…

