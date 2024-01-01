Unesco-listed Sarazm is a 5500-year-old site 15km west of Penjikent. One of the oldest city-sites in Central Asia, finds here include a fire temple and the grave of a wealthy woman whose lapis beads and seashell bracelets from around the 4th century BC are now on show in Dushanbe's National Museum.
Sarazm
Tajikistan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
