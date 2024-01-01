This Japanese western-style complex was a primary school for Japanese children built in 1912. The nicely restored classrooms and offices now house child-friendly exhibitions such as the one we saw on the area's banana farmers of yesteryear. There is also a lovely cafe that sells sumptuous banana pastries and fresh-fruit popsicles.
Qishan Living Cultural Park
Southern Taiwan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.03 MILES
A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…
19.26 MILES
This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…
6.84 MILES
Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…
20.32 MILES
This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…
23.39 MILES
This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…
22.52 MILES
An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…
23.35 MILES
One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…
29.66 MILES
Cacao orchard, boutique, and hotel in one, Fu Wan makes fabulous, (mostly) tree-to-bar chocolate that's bagged multiple laurels at the International…
Nearby Southern Taiwan attractions
0.12 MILES
This charming old street has tonnes of snack and dessert shops tucked into faux-baroque facades and crumbling Fujian-style courtyard houses, as well as…
3.15 MILES
This showpiece of a southern temple, complete with beautiful swallowtail roof, was constructed by Gu A-jhen and 12 other local worthies in 1918. If you…
3. Minongzhuang Oblation Furnace
3.53 MILES
The written word enjoyed such a sacred position in the world of the ancients that they built furnaces just for disposing of written paper. They're called …
3.84 MILES
This was the first street in Meinong, and some of the oldest family residences can still be found in the narrow back alleys.
3.98 MILES
This handsome western-style building (1933) across from the old bridge used to be Meinong's political and financial centre. It's now run by Meinong Hakka…
4 MILES
A delicious old bridge (c1930) straddling Meinong River that has retained many of its original structures, including two monkeys carved out of stone.
4.38 MILES
The earliest of Meinong's 400 Earth God shrines was raised in the Qing dynasty and takes the shape of a Chinese burial mound, unlike newer shrines that…
4.45 MILES
Meinong's (heavily restored) 18th-century East Gate was one of many structures built for defence against invaders and wild beasts.