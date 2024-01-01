A renovated 19th-century warehouse east of the harbour, with local exhibitions of handicrafts and art (for sale). There's a small café inside.
Köpmansmagasinet
Skåne
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.12 MILES
Lund’s twin-towered Romanesque cathedral is magnificent. Try to pop in at noon or 3pm (1pm and 3pm on Sunday) when the marvellous astronomical clock…
17.29 MILES
If you mourn the passing of big hairy men in longboats, find solace at the fascinating Foteviken Viking Reserve, an evocative ‘living’ reconstruction…
27.38 MILES
One of Skåne's most intriguing and remote attractions, this place has all the mystery of England's Stonehenge without the commercialism. It's Sweden's…
24.19 MILES
Located about 2.5km northwest of the Old Town, buzzing, bayside Västra Hamnen represents the modern face of Malmö. It's a popular spot to stroll, sip…
8.95 MILES
Trelleborgen is a 9th-century Viking ring fortress, discovered in 1988 off Bryggaregatan (just west of the town centre). A quarter of the palisaded fort…
23.32 MILES
Focusing on the area around Stortorget (the town square) and lively Lilla Torget (the little square) Malmö's Old Town is a gorgeous warren of cobblestone…
23.55 MILES
Located within the rambling Malmöhus Slott, operating under the broad banner (and one low admission fee) of the Malmö Museer, are three main museums…
23.03 MILES
Architects Tham & Videgård chose to make the most of the distinct 1901 Rooseum, once a power-generating turbine hall, by adding a contemporary annexe,…
Nearby Skåne attractions
0.15 MILES
This signpost marks Swedens southernmost point: latitude 55° 20’ 3”.
0.38 MILES
West of the harbour, scramble to the top of the now-defunct 19th-century lighthouse (17m), and visit the tiny maritime museum inside Captain Brinck’s…
0.41 MILES
Houses a tiny maritime museum.
0.69 MILES
This huge 19th-century kiln near Köpmansmagasinet gallery recalls the bygone lime industry; it smoked its last in 1954.
7.85 MILES
Just east of the town centre, this museum covers a wide range of themes, including a 700-year-old settlement discovered nearby.
8.31 MILES
By the town park, Axel Ebbe Konsthall features nude sculptures by Scanian Axel Ebbe (1868–1941). For a preview, check out the fountain Sjöormen (literally…
8.95 MILES
Trelleborgen is a 9th-century Viking ring fortress, discovered in 1988 off Bryggaregatan (just west of the town centre). A quarter of the palisaded fort…
15.54 MILES
There's something a little macabre about this unique museum, which shows ancient insects trapped in sticky resin from 40 million years ago, forever…