Köpmansmagasinet

Skåne

LoginSave

A renovated 19th-century warehouse east of the harbour, with local exhibitions of handicrafts and art (for sale). There's a small café inside.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lunds domkyrka

    Lunds domkyrka

    26.12 MILES

    Lund’s twin-towered Romanesque cathedral is magnificent. Try to pop in at noon or 3pm (1pm and 3pm on Sunday) when the marvellous astronomical clock…

  • Recreated Viking Age settlement at Foteviken Museum.

    Fotevikens Museum

    17.29 MILES

    If you mourn the passing of big hairy men in longboats, find solace at the fascinating Foteviken Viking Reserve, an evocative ‘living’ reconstruction…

  • Ales Stenar, southern Sweden.

    Ales Stenar

    27.38 MILES

    One of Skåne's most intriguing and remote attractions, this place has all the mystery of England's Stonehenge without the commercialism. It's Sweden's…

  • Marina at Västra Hamnen with Turning Torso in the background.

    Västra Hamnen

    24.19 MILES

    Located about 2.5km northwest of the Old Town, buzzing, bayside Västra Hamnen represents the modern face of Malmö. It's a popular spot to stroll, sip…

  • Viking fortress Trelleborgen.

    Trelleborgen

    8.95 MILES

    Trelleborgen is a 9th-century Viking ring fortress, discovered in 1988 off Bryggaregatan (just west of the town centre). A quarter of the palisaded fort…

  • Malmö old town.

    Gamla Staden

    23.32 MILES

    Focusing on the area around Stortorget (the town square) and lively Lilla Torget (the little square) Malmö's Old Town is a gorgeous warren of cobblestone…

  • Malmö Museer

    Malmö Museer

    23.55 MILES

    Located within the rambling Malmöhus Slott, operating under the broad banner (and one low admission fee) of the Malmö Museer, are three main museums…

  • Moderna Museet Malmö

    Moderna Museet Malmö

    23.03 MILES

    Architects Tham & Videgård chose to make the most of the distinct 1901 Rooseum, once a power-generating turbine hall, by adding a contemporary annexe,…

View more attractions

Nearby Skåne attractions

1. Coign of Vantage

0.15 MILES

This signpost marks Swedens southernmost point: latitude 55° 20’ 3”.

2. Smygehuk Fyr

0.38 MILES

West of the harbour, scramble to the top of the now-defunct 19th-century lighthouse (17m), and visit the tiny maritime museum inside Captain Brinck’s…

4. Kalkugnarna i Smygehamn

0.69 MILES

This huge 19th-century kiln near ​Köpmansmagasinet gallery recalls the bygone lime industry; it smoked its last in 1954.

5. Trelleborgs Museum

7.85 MILES

Just east of the town centre, this museum covers a wide range of themes, including a 700-year-old settlement discovered nearby.

6. Axel Ebbe Konsthall

8.31 MILES

By the town park, Axel Ebbe Konsthall features nude sculptures by Scanian Axel Ebbe (1868–1941). For a preview, check out the fountain Sjöormen (literally…

7. Trelleborgen

8.95 MILES

Trelleborgen is a 9th-century Viking ring fortress, discovered in 1988 off Bryggaregatan (just west of the town centre). A quarter of the palisaded fort…

8. Bärnstensmuseum

15.54 MILES

There's something a little macabre about this unique museum, which shows ancient insects trapped in sticky resin from 40 million years ago, forever…