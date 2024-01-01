Pórtico del Foro

Mérida

LoginSave

The restored 1st-century Pórtico del Foro, the municipal forum's portico, is 100m northeast up Calle de Sagasta from the Templo de Diana.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Roman Theatre of Merida, UNESCO world heritage in Spain

    Teatro Romano

    0.26 MILES

    Mérida's most spectacular Roman monument, and the only one to once again fulfil its original function – by hosting performances during the Festival…

  • The historic roman bridge Puente Romana over the Guadiana river in Merida, Spain.

    Puente Romano

    0.34 MILES

    Don't miss the extraordinarily powerful spectacle of the Puente Romano spanning the Río Guadiana. At 792m in length with 60 granite arches, it's one of…

  • National Museum of Roman Art.

    Museo Nacional de Arte Romano

    0.19 MILES

    Even if you visit only a handful of Mérida's sights, make sure one of them is this fabulous museum, which has a superb three-floor collection of statues,…

  • Palacio Quemado

    Palacio Quemado

    16.02 MILES

    One of the stars of Extremadura's Ribera del Guadiana wine-producing region, Palacio Quemado produces excellent reds and runs guided tours (including one…

  • Templo de Diana

    Templo de Diana

    0.08 MILES

    The soaring columns here are one of Mérida's most dramatic, incongruous sights, surrounded as they are by the buildings of a modern Spanish city…

  • Casa del Mitreo

    Casa del Mitreo

    0.4 MILES

    Beside Mérida's Plaza de Toros, the Casa del Mitreo is a late-1st- or 2nd-century Roman house with a well-preserved fresco and several intricate mosaics…

  • Alcazaba

    Alcazaba

    0.22 MILES

    This large Islamic fort was built in the mid-9th century on a site already occupied by the Romans and Visigoths, probably becoming the first ever alcazaba…

  • Cripta de Santa Eulalia

    Cripta de Santa Eulalia

    0.26 MILES

    This basilica was built in the 5th century in honour of Mérida's pat­ron saint, who is said to have been martyred in the 4th century. It was then…

View more attractions

Nearby Mérida attractions

1. Templo de Diana

0.08 MILES

The soaring columns here are one of Mérida's most dramatic, incongruous sights, surrounded as they are by the buildings of a modern Spanish city…

2. Museo Nacional de Arte Romano

0.19 MILES

Even if you visit only a handful of Mérida's sights, make sure one of them is this fabulous museum, which has a superb three-floor collection of statues,…

3. Museo de Arte Visigodo

0.19 MILES

Many of the Visigothic objects unearthed in Mérida are exhibited in this archaeological museum, set inside a 16th-century church-convent just off the…

4. Arco de Trajano

0.2 MILES

This imposing 15m-high granite archway isn't known to have anything to do with Roman emperor Trajan, but it was situated on one of Mérida's main Roman…

5. Alcazaba

0.22 MILES

This large Islamic fort was built in the mid-9th century on a site already occupied by the Romans and Visigoths, probably becoming the first ever alcazaba…

6. Cripta de Santa Eulalia

0.26 MILES

This basilica was built in the 5th century in honour of Mérida's pat­ron saint, who is said to have been martyred in the 4th century. It was then…

7. Teatro Romano

0.26 MILES

Mérida's most spectacular Roman monument, and the only one to once again fulfil its original function – by hosting performances during the Festival…

8. Anfiteatro

0.27 MILES

Attached to the grand Teatro Romano, the (slightly less dazzling) Anfiteatro opened in 8 BCE for gladiatorial contests and held 14,000; the gladiator…