The Roman theatre of Merida (Unesco World Heritage List, 1993), Extremadura, Spain. Roman civilisation, 15-16 BC.

Mérida, capital of Extremadura, was once also capital of the Roman province of Lusitania (as Emerita Augusta, founded 25 BC) and is still home to the most impressive and extensive Roman ruins in all Spain. The ruins lie sprinkled around town, often appearing in the most unlikely corners, and one can only wonder what still lies buried beneath the lively, modern city.

  • The Roman Theatre of Merida, UNESCO world heritage in Spain

    Teatro Romano

    Mérida

    Mérida's most spectacular Roman monument, and the only one to once again fulfil its original function – by hosting performances during the Festival…

  • The historic roman bridge Puente Romana over the Guadiana river in Merida, Spain.

    Puente Romano

    Mérida

    Don't miss the extraordinarily powerful spectacle of the Puente Romano spanning the Río Guadiana. At 792m in length with 60 granite arches, it's one of…

  • National Museum of Roman Art.

    Museo Nacional de Arte Romano

    Mérida

    Even if you visit only a handful of Mérida's sights, make sure one of them is this fabulous museum, which has a superb three-floor collection of statues,…

  • Templo de Diana

    Templo de Diana

    Mérida

    The soaring columns here are one of Mérida's most dramatic, incongruous sights, surrounded as they are by the buildings of a modern Spanish city…

  • Casa del Mitreo

    Casa del Mitreo

    Mérida

    Beside Mérida's Plaza de Toros, the Casa del Mitreo is a late-1st- or 2nd-century Roman house with a well-preserved fresco and several intricate mosaics…

  • Alcazaba

    Alcazaba

    Mérida

    This large Islamic fort was built in the mid-9th century on a site already occupied by the Romans and Visigoths, probably becoming the first ever alcazaba…

  • Cripta de Santa Eulalia

    Cripta de Santa Eulalia

    Mérida

    This basilica was built in the 5th century in honour of Mérida's pat­ron saint, who is said to have been martyred in the 4th century. It was then…

  • Circo Romano

    Circo Romano

    Mérida

    The 1st-century Circo Romano could accommodate 30,000 spectators. Discovered in the 16th century, its remains represent the only surviving hippodrome of…

