Basílica de Santa María

Alicante Province

This vast baroque church with its trademark blue dome is used for performances of the Misteri d’Elx. The interior is lofty and imposing with a neoclassical austerity to its lines. Climb its tower for a sweeping, pigeon’s-eye view over the palms.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of contemporary art of the city of Alicante.

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante

    13.03 MILES

    This splendid museum, inside the 17th-century Casa de la Asegurada, has an excellent collection of 20th-century Spanish art, including works by Dalí, Miró…

  • Botanical garden of the huerto del cura in Elche, Alicante, Spain.

    Huerto del Cura

    0.39 MILES

    In the Islamic world, a garden is considered a form of Paradise. Elche’s past and culture couldn’t therefore be any more obvious than in these privately…

  • Archaeological museum of the city of Alicante.

    Museo Arqueológico de Alicante

    13.41 MILES

    This museum has a strong collection of ceramics and Iberian art. Exhibits are displayed to give the visitor a very visual, high-tech experience, and it's…

  • Catedral de San Salvador

    Catedral de San Salvador

    18.45 MILES

    Low slung but achieving an understated majesty nonetheless, this cathedral is built of light-coloured stone in the centre of the old town and features…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Museo Arqueológico

    26.69 MILES

    Plaza de Santiago is at the heart of Villena's old quarter, and within the imposing 16th-century Palacio Municipal, seat of the town council, is this…

  • Roman basilica at the archaeological excavations and museum at La Alcudia in Elche, Spain.

    L'Alcúdia

    1.97 MILES

    This well-documented site is 3.5km south of the town centre. The Dama de Elche, a masterpiece of Iberian art that’s now in Madrid, was unearthed here…

  • Parque Municipal

    Parque Municipal

    0.17 MILES

    This lovely park on the northern side of central Elche is one of several appealing places to stroll among the rustling palm trees. A small visitor centre…

  • Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    Castillo de Santa Bárbara

    13.17 MILES

    There are sweeping views over the city from the ramparts of this large 16th-century castle, which houses a museum recounting the history of the city and…

Nearby Alicante Province attractions

