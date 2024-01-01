This popular farmers market also sells arts and crafts. It's in the same building as the tourist office.
Mercado
La Palma
Santuario de la Virgen de las Nieves
6.14 MILES
For splendid views down the valley to Santa Cruz, put aside time to tackle the 4km uphill hike north of town to La Palma’s main object of pilgrimage, the…
Parque Nacional de la Caldera de Taburiente
5.1 MILES
Declared a national park in 1954, this beautiful park is at the heart of La Palma, both geographically and symbolically. Extending across 46.9 sq km, the…
Volcán San Antonio Visitor Centre & Volcán San Antonio
11.56 MILES
The visitor centre is your first stop if you want to explore the volcanoes. Displays are well-captioned and informative, but the layout is not very…
2.8 MILES
At 1854m, clambering up to this peak offers glorious views over the pines, valleys and ridges of the Caldera de Taburiente. The peak marks the conclusion…
13.01 MILES
Wind your way down the lovely, sinuous LP-112 to the settlement of Santo Domingo and then turn left in the village and follow the signs to the Puerto de…
Observatorio del Roque de Los Muchachos
7.26 MILES
The huge telescopes on the peak of Roque de los Muchachos belong to the island’s astronomical observatory, one of the world’s best places to study the…
12.97 MILES
Creatively designed Charco Azul is a blending of moulded concrete with natural volcanic rocks. The effect is stunning, especially when the waves are…
6.94 MILES
This handsome ochre-red mansion (built in 1911), located down one of the steep streets from the main road, has downstairs exhibits on Corpus Christi – a…
0.09 MILES
Learn the secrets of the caterpillars that spin dresses fit for a marriage. The silk produced here is made according to traditions that have barely…
2. Ermita de la Virgen de la Concepción de la Bonanza
0.17 MILES
This beautifully restored 18th-century ermita (chapel) has some elegant patterns on the white-painted exterior. Renovations mercifully left intact the…
1.99 MILES
Relaxing and good-looking Plaza España is the heart of the historic town. Majestic, ancient and sizeable Indian laurel trees provide a much-welcome leafy…
4. Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios
1.99 MILES
The gleaming white Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios, built in the Canarian colonial style, is located on the lovely square of Plaza España…
2.59 MILES
This small dirt car park and clearing marks the start of the Pista de Valencia to Pico Bejenado climb. There is a map that describes the trail and marks…
2.63 MILES
On the hike up to Pico Bejenado, and at other sights in the park, you will see lava tubes in the rock by the side of the path. Originally, these were…
7. Lomo del Estrecho Engravings
2.72 MILES
A marker at 2.5km from Pista de Valencia and 3km from Pico Bejenado points to the prehistoric Petroglifos (petroglyphs) 150m along a path to your right…
2.8 MILES
