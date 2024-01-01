Located near Agüimes, Cocodrilo Park is part zoo and part sanctuary, with the majority of animals being abandoned exotic pets.
Cocodrilo Park
Gran Canaria
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Cueva Pintada Museum & Archaeological Park
21 MILES
Discovered by a local farmer in the late 19th century, this is one of Gran Canaria's most important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites: a cave adorned with…
15.02 MILES
This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…
Catedral de Santa Ana & Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro
14.96 MILES
The spiritual heart of the city, this brooding, grey cathedral was begun in the early 15th century, soon after the Spanish conquest, but took 350 years to…
12.17 MILES
These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…
Museum of the Basílica Nuestra Señora del Pino
12.72 MILES
Don't miss this museum (also called the 'treasure house'), accessed upstairs from the rear of the basilica, where you can get a real close-up view of the…
14.18 MILES
One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…
17.69 MILES
The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…
16.19 MILES
The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The…
Nearby Gran Canaria attractions
1.81 MILES
This vast church, with its dome of 12 large windows (symbolising the 12 apostles) and rounded arches, is considered one of the best examples of Canarian…
2. Centro de Interpretación del Casco Histórico
1.82 MILES
There are some well-documented and absorbing exhibits here on the evolution of Agüimes' urban structure through the centuries. You can find it in the same…
3. Museo de Historia de Agüimes
1.85 MILES
Covering more than just the history of the town, the well-presented exhibits here give a good insight into Canarian history, covering everything from pre…
2.44 MILES
Occupying a cave at the entrance of the barranco, this large and excellent museum has very informative exhibits explaining the ravine's geology, fauna and…
5. Observatorio Astronómico de Temisas
2.59 MILES
Located 850m about sea level on the edge of the Caldera de Tirajana, this observatory has guided stargazing visits from Monday to Thursday from 8.30pm to…
2.84 MILES
The impressive setting for Temisas, with its backdrop of impenetrable cliffs, provides views across a ravine that falls away down to the sea, while the…
3.19 MILES
Take time to go exploring the cave village along a path here, as well as taking in the stunning views of the valley, made all the more beautiful by the…
3.23 MILES
This small and very sweet chapel is contained behind a gate within a cave, with mass held at 12.30pm on the first Sunday of the month.