Cocodrilo Park

Gran Canaria

Located near Agüimes, Cocodrilo Park is part zoo and part sanctuary, with the majority of animals being abandoned exotic pets.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The facade of the Casa de Colon (also known as Columbus House), a museum in Las Palmas and a fine example of Canarian architecture.

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    15.02 MILES

    This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…

  • Dunas de Maspalomas

    Dunas de Maspalomas

    12.17 MILES

    These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…

  • Mirador de Unamuno

    Mirador de Unamuno

    14.18 MILES

    One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…

  • Playa de las Canteras

    Playa de las Canteras

    17.69 MILES

    The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…

  • Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    16.19 MILES

    The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The…

Nearby Gran Canaria attractions

1. Iglesia de San Sebastián

1.81 MILES

This vast church, with its dome of 12 large windows (symbolising the 12 apostles) and rounded arches, is considered one of the best examples of Canarian…

3. Museo de Historia de Agüimes

1.85 MILES

Covering more than just the history of the town, the well-presented exhibits here give a good insight into Canarian history, covering everything from pre…

4. Centro de Interpretación

2.44 MILES

Occupying a cave at the entrance of the barranco, this large and excellent museum has very informative exhibits explaining the ravine's geology, fauna and…

5. Observatorio Astronómico de Temisas

2.59 MILES

Located 850m about sea level on the edge of the Caldera de Tirajana, this observatory has guided stargazing visits from Monday to Thursday from 8.30pm to…

6. Temisas

2.84 MILES

The impressive setting for Temisas, with its backdrop of impenetrable cliffs, provides views across a ravine that falls away down to the sea, while the…

7. Cuevas Bermejas

3.19 MILES

Take time to go exploring the cave village along a path here, as well as taking in the stunning views of the valley, made all the more beautiful by the…

8. Ermita de Guayadeque

3.23 MILES

This small and very sweet chapel is contained behind a gate within a cave, with mass held at 12.30pm on the first Sunday of the month.