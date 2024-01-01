Wolmi Park

Incheon

LoginSave

This large, forested park has walking trails, a replica of a traditional Korean garden, and the hilltop Wolmi Observatory, offering views across the port and towards Yeongjongdo.

The Korean Emigration History Museum is at the park's southern end.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Gyeongbokgung

    21.91 MILES

    Like a phoenix, Seoul’s premier palace has risen several times from the ashes of destruction. Hordes of tourists have replaced the thousands of government…

  • Biwon Garden at Changdeokgung, Gwanghwamun.

    Changdeokgung

    22.65 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed Changdeokgung is the most beautiful of Seoul's five main palaces. You must join a one-hour guided tour to look around. English…

  • Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, Seoul, South Korea, Asia

    Leeum Samsung Museum of Art

    22.35 MILES

    Amid the celebrity-owned apartments on the leafy southern slope of Namsan is Korea's premier art gallery. Beautifully designed and laid-out, it balances…

  • A woman walks along the walls of Hwaseong Fortress.

    Hwaseong

    26.48 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…

  • Deoksugung Palace in Korea .

    Deoksugung

    21.5 MILES

    One of Seoul's five grand palaces built during the Joseon dynasty, Deoksugung (meaning Palace of Virtuous Longevity) is the only one you can visit in the…

  • National Museum of Korea at night

    National Museum of Korea

    21.09 MILES

    This vast and imposing concrete slab of a museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through Korea's past from prehistory all the way to the Korean…

  • sunrise of Baegundae peak, Bukhansan mountains in Seoul, South Korea; Shutterstock ID 296386961; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Bukhansan National Park

    27.04 MILES

    Granite-peak-studded Bukhansan National Park's sweeping mountaintop vistas, maple leaves, rushing streams and remote temples draw over 5 million hikers…

  • Detail of ROK Airforce plane outside War Memorial and Museum, north of river.

    War Memorial of Korea

    21.11 MILES

    This huge museum documents the history of the Korean War (1950–53) using multimedia exhibits and black-and-white documentary footage, along with artefacts…

View more attractions

Nearby Incheon attractions

1. Korean Emigration History Museum

0.13 MILES

This museum offers interesting insights into the outbound journeys of Korean migrants, with a focus on those settling throughout the Americas. It's…

2. Wolmido

0.14 MILES

Historically notable as the site of the Incheon Landing Operations during the Korean War, today the former island of Wolmi (it was joined to the mainland…

3. Wolmi Observatory

0.22 MILES

Looking like an air traffic control tower atop Wolmi Park, the Wolmi Observatory is worth the short, uphill hike to enjoy 360° views of Incheon and beyond…

4. Jajangmyeon Museum

0.93 MILES

Housed in a building dating to 1907, this imaginative museum celebrates the origins of the much-loved noodle dish jajangmyeon, thought to be adapted from…

5. Daebul Hotel

1.01 MILES

Dubbed the 'first western hotel in Korea', this three-storey brick building is a recreation of an old merchants hotel that stood on this spot from 1888 to…

6. Incheon Art Platform

1.02 MILES

This attractive complex of 1930s and ‘40s brick warehouses was turned over to the Incheon Foundation for Arts and Culture, which has created gallery…

7. Incheon Open Port Museum

1.04 MILES

Built in 1897, this is one of three former Japanese banks along the same street. Exhibitions within present the history of Incheon's Open Port area since…

8. Modern Architecture Museum

1.07 MILES

Housed within a former concession-era Japanese bank, this museum examines the historic diversity of the Open Port area's architecture – modernist, gothic,…