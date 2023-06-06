Overview

South Korea's third-largest city, Incheon (인천) is an expanding metropolis and industrial port. Its colorful Chinatown and Open Port areas are the most tourist-friendly parts of the city to explore, and easily accessible via subway from Seoul. Come here to eat Chinese food, discover pockets of concession-era architecture, stroll the seafront boardwalk at Wolmido and visit the fish market at Yeonan, where you can catch ferries to the West Sea islands or beyond to China.