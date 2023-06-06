Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
South Korea's third-largest city, Incheon (인천) is an expanding metropolis and industrial port. Its colorful Chinatown and Open Port areas are the most tourist-friendly parts of the city to explore, and easily accessible via subway from Seoul. Come here to eat Chinese food, discover pockets of concession-era architecture, stroll the seafront boardwalk at Wolmido and visit the fish market at Yeonan, where you can catch ferries to the West Sea islands or beyond to China.
Incheon
Historically notable as the site of the Incheon Landing Operations during the Korean War, today the former island of Wolmi (it was joined to the mainland…
Incheon Landing Operation Memorial Hall
Incheon
This sombre, strikingly designed museum commemorates the daring attack in which some 70,000 UN and South Korean troops took part in a surprise landing in…
Incheon Metropolitan City Museum
Incheon
The city’s main museum offers an excellent collection of celadon pottery and some interesting historical displays dating from the Three Kingdoms. It's…
Incheon
This attractive complex of 1930s and ‘40s brick warehouses was turned over to the Incheon Foundation for Arts and Culture, which has created gallery…
Incheon
Housed in a building dating to 1907, this imaginative museum celebrates the origins of the much-loved noodle dish jajangmyeon, thought to be adapted from…
Incheon
You can explore this picturesque hilltop park, designed by a Russian civil engineer in 1888, while walking between Chinatown and the Open Port area. It…
Incheon
Dubbed the 'first western hotel in Korea', this three-storey brick building is a recreation of an old merchants hotel that stood on this spot from 1888 to…
Incheon
This large, forested park has walking trails, a replica of a traditional Korean garden, and the hilltop Wolmi Observatory, offering views across the port…
Get to the heart of Incheon with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Seoul $21.99
in partnership with getyourguide