This sombre, strikingly designed museum commemorates the daring attack in which some 70,000 UN and South Korean troops took part in a surprise landing in Incheon in 1950, supported by 260 warships. The displays include newsreel films of the Korean War, plus guided missiles and amphibious landing crafts.

Buses 8, 16 and 521 come here from Dongincheon subway, or you can take the subway from Incheon to Songdo, from where it's a 25-minute walk.