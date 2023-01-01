Historically notable as the site of the Incheon Landing Operations during the Korean War, today the former island of Wolmi (it was joined to the mainland in 1989), is a leisure area offering a Coney Island–style waterfront boardwalk and small amusement park. It also has the forested Wolmi Park with tranquil walking trails leading to traditional gardens, the Wolmi Observatory with its panoramic views and the Korean Emigration History Museum.

Construction began in 2007 on a monorail encircling Wolmido, but safety concerns have caused endless delays; it is now slated to open in 2019, with plans to eventually connect to Incheon station.