You can explore this picturesque hilltop park, designed by a Russian civil engineer in 1888, while walking between Chinatown and the Open Port area. It contains the monument for the centenary of Korea–USA relations and a statue of General MacArthur, who led the Allied amphibious landings at Incheon, turning the tide of the Korean War.
