Cape Columbine Lighthouse

West Coast & Swartland

LoginSave

Built in 1936, the diminutive lighthouse is worth a brief pause. You can also stay over here in a simple cottage (double from R650).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Five million year old fossil jaw bone of an extinct short-necked giraffe at West Coast Fossil Park in South Africa.

    West Coast Fossil Park

    17.51 MILES

    The first bear discovered south of the Sahara, lion-size sabre-toothed cats, three-toed horses and short-necked giraffes are all on display at this…

  • West Coast National Park

    West Coast National Park

    25.39 MILES

    This park encompasses the clear, blue waters of the Langebaan Lagoon and is home to an enormous number of birds. It covers around 310 sq km and protects…

  • Cape Columbine Nature Reserve

    Cape Columbine Nature Reserve

    0.84 MILES

    Three kilometres south of Paternoster, along a rutted gravel road, lies this windswept but beautiful reserve. It has campsites with basic facilities at…

View more attractions

Nearby West Coast & Swartland attractions

1. Cape Columbine Nature Reserve

0.84 MILES

Three kilometres south of Paternoster, along a rutted gravel road, lies this windswept but beautiful reserve. It has campsites with basic facilities at…

2. West Coast Fossil Park

17.51 MILES

The first bear discovered south of the Sahara, lion-size sabre-toothed cats, three-toed horses and short-necked giraffes are all on display at this…

3. West Coast National Park

25.39 MILES

This park encompasses the clear, blue waters of the Langebaan Lagoon and is home to an enormous number of birds. It covers around 310 sq km and protects…