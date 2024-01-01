Tekweni Beach

Durban

The windy location makes surfing less popular here than at other beaches on the Golden Mile. It has a very hairy shorebreak.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Durban skyline including Moses Mabhida stadium, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa

    Moses Mabhida Stadium

    0.66 MILES

    Durbanites are proud of their state-of-the-art stadium, constructed for the 2010 World Cup. Resembling a giant basket, it seats 56,000 people, and its…

  • Toddler and mother looking at fish in a large aquarium, Ushaka, Durban, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa

    uShaka Marine World

    3.11 MILES

    Divided into areas including Sea World and Wet’n’Wild, uShaka Marine World boasts one of the largest aquariums in the world, the biggest collection of…

  • Campbell Collections

    Campbell Collections

    2.18 MILES

    These collections are well worth seeing. Muckleneuk, a superb house designed by Sir Herbert Baker, holds the documents and artefacts collected by Dr…

  • Durban Botanic Gardens

    Durban Botanic Gardens

    2.44 MILES

    A 2000-sq-metre garden featuring one of the rarest cycads (Encephalartos woodii), as well as many species of bromeliad, this is a lovely place to wander…

  • Phansi Museum

    Phansi Museum

    4.71 MILES

    Found southwest of the city centre, this museum features a private collection of Southern African tribal artefacts, displayed in Roberts House, a…

  • Bay of Plenty Beach

    Bay of Plenty Beach

    1.64 MILES

    At the heart of the beachfront along Durban's Golden Mile. Popular with sunbathers and beach-sports enthusiasts.

  • Natal Sharks Board

    Natal Sharks Board

    6.98 MILES

    This research institute is dedicated to studying sharks, specifically in relation to their danger to humans. There are audiovisual presentations and shark…

  • Temple of Understanding

    Temple of Understanding

    11.13 MILES

    Situated in Durban’s west, this is the biggest Hare Krishna temple in the southern hemisphere. The unusual building is designed in the shape of a lotus…

Nearby Durban attractions

2. Laguna Beach

0.33 MILES

A popular beach for water-sport activities such as jet skiing.

4. Blue Lagoon Beach

0.57 MILES

This playful beach once had a reputation for being dangerous, but after an extensive revamp it's now a haven for families. There are playgrounds, food…

5. Moses Mabhida Stadium

0.66 MILES

Durbanites are proud of their state-of-the-art stadium, constructed for the 2010 World Cup. Resembling a giant basket, it seats 56,000 people, and its…

8. Umgeni River Bird Park

1.42 MILES

Found on the Umgeni River, north of the centre, this bird park makes for a relaxing escape from the throng. You can see many African bird species in lush…