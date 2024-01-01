Today it's Cape Town's Graduate School of Business, but in the past this complex housed thousands of prisoners whose hard labour helped build the V&A harbour. Look out for graffiti carved by convicts in an old slate wall beside the solitary confinement prison cells, and for the treadmill that was once used for punishment.
Breakwater Prison
Green Point & Waterfront
