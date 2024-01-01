Breakwater Prison

Green Point & ­Waterfront

LoginSave

Today it's Cape Town's Graduate School of Business, but in the past this complex housed thousands of prisoners whose hard labour helped build the V&A harbour. Look out for graffiti carved by convicts in an old slate wall beside the solitary confinement prison cells, and for the treadmill that was once used for punishment.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Flowers in the Kirstenbosch Botanic Gardens below Table Mountain.

    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

    5.64 MILES

    Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…

  • Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in Cape Town

    Table Mountain

    3.57 MILES

    Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…

  • Prison Barrack on Robben Island

    Robben Island

    7.49 MILES

    Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…

  • Simondium near Paarl Western Cape South Africa, Vineyard of the Babylonstoren wine estate.

    Babylonstoren

    29.91 MILES

    This 2.5-sq-km wine and fruit farm is on the north slope of the Simonsberg mountain between Klapmuts and Paarl. Its highlight is an 800-sq-metre, formally…

  • African penguins on the stone in evening twilight. African penguin ( Spheniscus demersus) also known as the jackass penguin and black-footed penguin. Boulders colony. South Africa 628098086 Endangered Species, Wilderness Area, Stone - Object, Sea Life, Colony, Two Animals, Water Bird, Bird Watching, Arrival, Coastline, Dusk, Dawn, Twilight, Cute, Jackass Penguin, Animal Foot, Animal Wing, Fun, Wildlife, Nature, South Africa, Uncultivated, Animals In The Wild, Penguin, Sea Bird, Freshwater Bird, Bird, Animal, Sunset, Boulder - Rock, Sand, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Sea, Surf, flightless, Footed, south-africa, blackfooted, black-footed, Life, Aquatic

    Boulders Penguin Colony

    20.07 MILES

    This picturesque area, with enormous boulders dividing small, sandy coves, is home to a colony of some 3000 delightful African penguins. A boardwalk runs…

  • District Six Museum

    District Six Museum

    1.49 MILES

    It's impossible not to be emotionally moved by this museum, which celebrates the once lively multiracial area that was destroyed during apartheid in the…

  • Groot Constantia manor house in Cape Town, South Africa.

    Groot Constantia

    8.45 MILES

    Simon van der Stel’s manor house, a superb example of Cape Dutch architecture, is maintained as a museum at Groot Constantia. Set in beautiful grounds,…

  • Silvermine Reservoir.

    Silvermine Nature Reserve

    12.66 MILES

    The Silvermine Reservoir, a beautiful spot for a picnic or a leisurely walk on the wheelchair-accessible boardwalk, is the focal point of this section of…

View more attractions

Nearby Green Point & ­Waterfront attractions

1. Cape Medical Museum

0.04 MILES

The 'Disease and History' exhibit at this quirky museum details in length (with some gruesome photographs) the history of major diseases in the Cape, from…

2. Two Oceans Aquarium

0.15 MILES

This excellent aquarium features denizens of the deep from the cold and the warm oceans that border the Cape Peninsula. It's a chance to see penguins,…

3. Robinson Dry Dock

0.2 MILES

One of the Waterfront's most fascinating sights is this large dry dock, opened in 1882 and still used to repair ships today. Named after Governor Sir…

4. Time Ball Tower

0.25 MILES

Built in 1894, this was once used to signal the time to ships in the bay; when the big red ball on the roof was lowered down a metal spike, ship's masters…

5. The Springbok Experience

0.25 MILES

You don't have to be rugby crazy to enjoy this attraction, which celebrates the history of rugby in South Africa and, in particular, the trials and…

6. Nobel Square

0.26 MILES

Here’s your chance to have your photo taken with Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela. Larger-than-life statues of both men, designed by the artist Claudette…

7. Maritime Centre

0.3 MILES

This small museum, stocked with model ships, houses the John H Marsh Maritime Research Centre (www.rapidttp.co.za/museum), a resource for those interested…

8. Cape Wheel

0.3 MILES

What was supposed to be a temporary attraction at the Waterfront has proved so popular that it's been made a permanent fixture. Your ticket gives you four…