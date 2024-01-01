Trafalgar Park

Cape Town

LoginSave

This park, which is slated for redevelopment by the city and has a good public swimming pool (closed at the time of research), contains the remains of the French Redoubt, one of a series of defensive positions built by the Dutch East India Company (VOC) in 1871 to protect the Cape against a British attack.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Flowers in the Kirstenbosch Botanic Gardens below Table Mountain.

    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

    4.02 MILES

    Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…

  • Cape of Good Hope

    Cape of Good Hope

    29.53 MILES

    This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…

  • Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in Cape Town

    Table Mountain

    2.95 MILES

    Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…

  • Prison Barrack on Robben Island

    Robben Island

    9.49 MILES

    Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…

  • Simondium near Paarl Western Cape South Africa, Vineyard of the Babylonstoren wine estate.

    Babylonstoren

    28.78 MILES

    This 2.5-sq-km wine and fruit farm is on the north slope of the Simonsberg mountain between Klapmuts and Paarl. Its highlight is an 800-sq-metre, formally…

  • African penguins on the stone in evening twilight. African penguin ( Spheniscus demersus) also known as the jackass penguin and black-footed penguin. Boulders colony. South Africa 628098086 Endangered Species, Wilderness Area, Stone - Object, Sea Life, Colony, Two Animals, Water Bird, Bird Watching, Arrival, Coastline, Dusk, Dawn, Twilight, Cute, Jackass Penguin, Animal Foot, Animal Wing, Fun, Wildlife, Nature, South Africa, Uncultivated, Animals In The Wild, Penguin, Sea Bird, Freshwater Bird, Bird, Animal, Sunset, Boulder - Rock, Sand, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Sea, Surf, flightless, Footed, south-africa, blackfooted, black-footed, Life, Aquatic

    Boulders Penguin Colony

    18.43 MILES

    This picturesque area, with enormous boulders dividing small, sandy coves, is home to a colony of some 3000 delightful African penguins. A boardwalk runs…

  • District Six Museum

    District Six Museum

    1.04 MILES

    It's impossible not to be emotionally moved by this museum, which celebrates the once lively multiracial area that was destroyed during apartheid in the…

  • Groot Constantia manor house in Cape Town, South Africa.

    Groot Constantia

    7.03 MILES

    Simon van der Stel’s manor house, a superb example of Cape Dutch architecture, is maintained as a museum at Groot Constantia. Set in beautiful grounds,…

View more attractions

Nearby Cape Town attractions

1. I Art Woodstock

0.28 MILES

The sketchy grid of streets off Albert Rd is a canvas for some amazing street art, much of it created during a collaborative project between street…

2. Harvest

0.63 MILES

Faith47 designed this proud African woman and her crop of reeds, which integrates an electronic lighting system. It's designed to illuminate every time a…

3. Greatmore Studios

0.75 MILES

This pioneer of the Woodstock art scene provides studio space for local artists and visiting overseas artists, with the idea of providing skills transfer…

4. Land & Liberty

0.75 MILES

Prolific street artist Faith47 (https://faith47.com) created this eight-storey-tall mother with a baby strapped to her back pointing up towards Lion’s…

5. Freedom Struggle Heroes

0.77 MILES

Portraits of Nelson Mandela, Steve Biko, Cissie Gool and Imam Haron are painted on the side of a building as if their faces were carved into the side of…

6. Secunde's House

0.83 MILES

Inside the Castle of Good Hope, the Secunde's House was built in 1695 and housed the second in command at the Cape.

7. Castle Military Museum

0.84 MILES

This interesting museum occupies the castle’s original bayside entrance. Inside you can see examples and vivid paintings of different military uniforms…

8. William Fehr Collection

0.84 MILES

Housed within the former Governor's Quarters at the Castle of Good Hope is the bulk of the William Fehr Collection, including some fabulous bits of Cape…