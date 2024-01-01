This park, which is slated for redevelopment by the city and has a good public swimming pool (closed at the time of research), contains the remains of the French Redoubt, one of a series of defensive positions built by the Dutch East India Company (VOC) in 1871 to protect the Cape against a British attack.
Trafalgar Park
Cape Town
